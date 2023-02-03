West Virginia man dies in single-car crash, troopers say

(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident just north of Man, West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said they found Thomas Diamond, 63, of Delbarton, dead inside his vehicle.

The accident happened just north of Man on State Route 10 after the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed, WVSP said.

No one else was involved in the accident, troopers said.

An investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

