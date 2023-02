CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Avery Childers scored her 1000th point in a win over Preston on Friday night. She did so on a free throw, securing 14 points overall to set her career total to 1001. View highlights and more from the night above.

Avery Childers 1000th point (WDTV)

