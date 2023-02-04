BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Facility.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Kulina Scotchie.Ms. DeLuca is survived by two children, Kimberly A. DeLuca and husband Mike Robinson of Camden, SC, and Matthew J. DeLuca and wife Vicki of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Brandi Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Hailey DeLuca and Zachary DeLuca; great grandchildren, Avery and Jordan Robinson. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Scotchie and his wife Regina of NC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha A. Yambrick.Eleanor was a retired Registered Nurse from the United Hospital Center. She was a devout Catholic and loved to attend Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with her daughter in South Carolina and with her son at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. In her younger days she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood.She spent her retirement years being an active grandparent to her grandchildren, keeping all of the hummingbirds in Clarksburg well fed and adoring an always present dog in her home.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive #3, Morgantown, WV 26505 or https://act.alz.org/donate. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, February 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.She will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street Bridgeport, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, where she will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

