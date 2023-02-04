Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca

Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca
Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca(Picasa | Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleanor Joan Scotchie DeLuca, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Stonerise Nursing Facility.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Kulina Scotchie.Ms. DeLuca is survived by two children, Kimberly A. DeLuca and husband Mike Robinson of Camden, SC, and Matthew J. DeLuca and wife Vicki of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Brandi Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Hailey DeLuca and Zachary DeLuca; great grandchildren, Avery and Jordan Robinson.  She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Scotchie and his wife Regina of NC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha A. Yambrick.Eleanor was a retired Registered Nurse from the United Hospital Center.  She was a devout Catholic and loved to attend Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with her daughter in South Carolina and with her son at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.  In her younger days she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood.She spent her retirement years being an active grandparent to her grandchildren, keeping all of the hummingbirds in Clarksburg well fed and adoring an always present dog in her home.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive #3, Morgantown, WV 26505 or https://act.alz.org/donate. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, February 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.She will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street Bridgeport, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, where she will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela as celebrant.  Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
West Virginia man dies in single-car crash, troopers say
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person

Latest News

Eugene P. Scott
Eugene P. Scott
Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward
Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward
Screenshot
James “Jim” Berton Bava
Jennings M “Dud” Bennett
Jennings M “Dud” Bennett