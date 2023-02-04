Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932.

Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.

Eugene is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, of 64 years; his son, Joseph Scott (and his wife, Chris-Ann); his daughter, Bridget Scott; his granddaughter, Kiersten Summers (and her husband, Geoff); his grandson, Hunter Scott (and his fiancée, Chiara); his great-granddaughter, Sloane Summers; and his great-grandson, Slade Summers. A second great-grandson (Summers) is due in February 2023. Eugene was preceded in death by his five siblings.

Over the years, he applied his genius in solving technical issues in numerous glass-production operations (PPG Industries, Anchor Hocking, and American Float Glass) and in resolving disputes and cases as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the largest and oldest war veterans service organization. He was involved in many organizations, including the Freemasons and the Fraternal Order of Police. Among his many professional achievements was the design, construction, and operation of a new major glass-producing facility in Cumberland, Maryland. In 2010, he was proud and honored to lay the ceremonial wreath of the day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Being a man of restless energy and various interests, his two biggest pursuits were extensive travels and big-game hunts. His grandchildren loved their summer vacations with him by enjoying large bonfire cookouts at his home and extended beach stays. They have fond memories of raiding his always-full cookie stash drawer and following his sage advice: “ice cream is always to be eaten first.”

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Deacon John Yaquinta presiding. Interment will follow at the Stonewall Park Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.