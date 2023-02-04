Search continues for missing contractor at chemical plant

UPDATE 11:45 P.M. 2/5/2023

MASON COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ)- It’s been three days since a contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant went missing.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility.

Local authorities resumed search efforts at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an ICL spokesperson.

Friday evening, the man was reported missing “...when the contractor could not be located on company property.”

“We have no new details to share about this ongoing search and do not want to make any assumptions. The rescue mission, which is being led by local authorities, is ongoing and included a comprehensive search of our plant and the surrounding area. We continue to assist in their efforts and to provide support. We have also been in contact with (...) the contractor the consultant works for.”

An ICL spokesperson said the Gallipolis Ferry facility company manufactures flame retardant chemicals to serve a variety of markets, including:

Urethane foam

Hydraulic fluids

Engineering resins

No information about the contractor’s identity has been released.

This is a developing story.

