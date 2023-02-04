Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway

A search is ongoing for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson.
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could not be located on company property.”(Matthew Lackritz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is ongoing for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson.

A missing consultant working for a contract company was first reported missing Friday evening at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility, according to an ICL spokesperson.

ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could not be located on company property.”

“Unfortunately, as of early morning on Saturday, February 4, 2023, there had been no change in the situation. We continue to work with our team, the consultant’s employer, and local authorities to find this individual and safely bring him home,” an ICL spokesperson said.

The plant produces specialty fertilizers, bromine, and flame retardant, according to the ICL website.

No information regarding the consultant’s identity has been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
West Virginia man dies in single-car crash, troopers say
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 4th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 4th, 2023
The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July.
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Avery Childers reaches 1000 points for her career
Avery Childers reaches 1000 points for her career