SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio.
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
Barbour County Sheriff's Department(Barbour Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said.

Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was going to be served with court documents, the sheriff said.

Narayan and the boy were last seen in Barbour County on January 24, according to BCSD.

BCSD said the chase went across numerous states before Narayan was found in San Anontio, and the US Marshals Marshals assisted.

Narayan will face extradition and her pending charges of child concealment back in West Virginia.

