Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - From Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department: “On February 3rd at approximately 3:30 pm the Tazewell County 911 center received a call from Holly Boardwine mother of 2 y/o Thomas Cochran, reporting that the father of Thomas, a Dakota Cochran had stripped himself and his child naked and took the child into the woods. Deputies from the Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, Virginia State Police and Cedar Bluff Police department responded to the scene. A search of the area was conducted and eventually lead to the discovery of the male child and his father in the river below the residence.

EMT Certified Deputies and Troopers administered CPR and the child was transported to Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital by Town of Tazewell EMS. After a valiant effort by the doctors and nurses at the Emergency Room the child was pronounced dead. There are a number rumors being floated around, this matter is still under investigation. We will release additional information when it becomes available.

The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police, the TCSO 911 Dispatchers, Cedar Bluff Police Department, Richlands Police Department, Town of Tazewell EMS crew and the amazing staff at the Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital. “This is a tragic incident, our prayers are with the family and the amazing First Responders that did the best that they could do to save that child’s life. The staff at Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital fought desperately to also revive this child and should be commended for their efforts as well. Critical Incident debriefings will be held for all involved over the next few days in hopes of helping these first responders deal with this tragic incident.”, said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

There will be no additional comments at this time as this matter is still under investigation.”

WVVA will continue to follow this story

