WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July.

Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.

The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian band representatives at West Virginia Wesleyan College Saturday morning.

This provided the guests to see the competition areas, housing, and cafeteria facilities. The WAMSB competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17th through the 24th.

In the events 26 years this is the second time it has been held in the United States.

“Amazing hospitality and warmth in Buckhannon. Our time here has been short so far but you can tell by my smile this city has been. We are looking forward to bringing our 250 members and adults to this great city and experiencing something they haven’t seen. It’s truly going to be a great destination for our members,” said a Canadian band rep. Mike Jewitt

This will have a huge impact on the city and it will bring thousands of international participants. Officials say they are very impressed with the city of Buckhannon.

“When I say the hospitality and the vibe of this city it’s really unique. We have traveled the world and have been to other championships never have we seen a host group with this much care and attention into what is going to happen and try to bring a community together. I’m speechless because I’m used to doing a tour and not seeing anyone. Here we are in a great little city and were getting asked questions and being part of the process.”

WAMSB is also looking for volunteers for the competition.

