Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often. Ayden Bremigan plays basketball for Belington Middle School, this past week he made a buzzer-beater shot beyond half-court right before halftime.

Fans, coaches, and teammates couldn’t believe what they saw, even Ayden couldn’t believe what he just did.

“Kasson brought the ball down and shot it. I looked at the clock and there were about 3.6 seconds left. One of my teammates passed ME the ball and I took two dribbles. From the foul line, I shot it and I made it. I was very surprised I got cold chills when I shot it.”

Ayden has been playing sports since he was just a little kid. He is also a star on the gridiron being 6 foot 250 pounds. After he made the basket, he knew he had to get the video of it.

“I was like I don’t care I’m getting this clip and I was going to ask the school if I can get it through their cameras. I found out someone recorded it. I came out of the locker and someone said they got it and I was so excited.”

Ayden then posted the buzzer beater shot to his TikTok and Instagram. Now the goal for him after middle school is to hit the weights.

“I want to get bigger. If I’m playing varsity for football, I will be playing against guys that are 18 and 300 pounds. I’m excited to get in the weight room.”

Ayden says that shot will be a great memory to tell one day and he can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.

