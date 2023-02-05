Community collects supplies for Regal Apartment fire victims

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the Regal Apartments burned down, it left an impact on people throughout the region.

For those in Ravenswood, gathering supplies and more for those who lost their homes in the fire was a no-brainer.

“We had people here waiting on us when we got here with the truck, the donations are going well and right now couldn’t be happier,” Organizer Mike Dunlap said.

From clothes to pots and pans to TVs, people donated anything they could.

Mary Ann Norman said when she first learned about the apartment fire, she thought of the struggle they must be going through and pictured herself in the same situation.

“I also live in an apartment right now, and that always scares me. That if a neighbor’s house catches fire... what do I do? I would hope that if I was in that position that someone would help me out too,” she said.

By the end of the day, the truck was filled to the brim with supplies, much to the delight of Dunlap.

“West Virginians take care of West Virginians,” he said. That’s the way it should be, that’s the way it’s always been.”

All the donations collected will go to Mountain Mission to help those most affected by the fire.

