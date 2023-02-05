Rally held to demand justice for deaths at the Southern Regional Jail

By Annie Moore and Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The family of an inmate who died at Southern Regional Jail rallied in Beckley this afternoon for justice.

Quantez Burks died just one day after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on February 28th.

An independent autopsy verified by WVVA showed Burks had blunt force trauma, broken ribs, and other contusions all over his body.

But to date, the family has yet to receive answers from Southern Regional Jail or the state.

“We still have not heard anything from the city, mayor, because they still to this day have not acknowledged us. Really at this point, whether they acknowledge us at all is not going to happen. Give us some condolences or something,” said Burks’ mother Kimberly.

Burks questioned Governor Jim Justice on the issue at a town hall in Beckley last month.

The Governor said the state has continued to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Burks family is pressing ahead on a civil suit.

They’re also going to be hosting another walk to honor his life on March 4th at noon, meeting in front of the Sheetz in Uptown.

