A Warm Week Ahead

After a blast of chill, a warmup is on the way.
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday to Saturday morning was extremely chilly with wind chills getting into the negatives in some parts of our area. However tonight we have already seen those temperatures return to around average for this time of year with temperatures expected to get even milder as we go through the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on the week ahead.

