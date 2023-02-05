WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6.

Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.

Dr. Christopher Plein, a professor of public administration at West Virginia University specializing in public health policy, spoke to WTAP about the opioid crisis in Appalachia and how we can expect cities and counties to use their portions of the settlement funds.

“Substance use disorder or opioid use disorder is multifaceted. It’s not simply about law enforcement, it’s not simply about the criminal process or the justice process in that regard,” Dr. Plein said. “It’s really about families; it’s about economic development; it’s about the capacity to provide healthcare. It’s about the capacity to provide education.

Dr. Plein said while he expects cities and counties to initially cover expenses that have already been incurred in areas like law enforcement, he hopes that in the longer term there will be a focus on prevention and treatment.

Dr. Plein also emphasized that it’s important to think of the opioid crisis holistically as a public health issue.

