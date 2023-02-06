Above-average temperatures accompanied by rain showers this week

Temperatures fall back to below average to start the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Southerly flow will keep our temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the first full week of February, as a few systems pass by with rain showers. Temperatures drop Friday night into Saturday, changing any remaining rain showers into snow showers. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

