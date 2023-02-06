Alda Mae “Betsy” Byrd, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday morning, February 5, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Morgantown on June 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Sara Ann Yocum Smith. She was preceded in death on December 29, 2014, by her loving husband of 60 years, Rodger Blair Byrd, whom she married on August 10, 1954. She is survived by three children, Rhonda Byrd of Charleston; Rodger “Scott” Byrd and his wife Donna of Bridgeport; and Michelle Morris and her husband Rock of Fairmont; five grandchildren, Amanda Byrd and her husband Jonathan Crouse, Washington, DC; Natasha Jemerison and her husband Carl Foster, Charleston; Christopher Byrd and his wife Erica, Bridgeport; Shivauna Nicole Byrd, Bridgeport; and Heather Morris, Fairmont. Seven great-grandchildren, Leila Jemerison, Delaney Foster, Rhys Foster, Harper Foster, Clay Davis, Hailey Davis, and Liam Byrd; her sister, Shirley Ann Ellis of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Haller of Morgantown; Frank Smith of Morgantown; and Donald “Bob” Smith of French Creek; her brothers-in-law Eddie Gaspar and Cliff Ellis, both of Morgantown; and her sister-in-law Monta Jo Kelly and her husband Bob of Brook Park, OH. Betsy was a graduate of University High School, and she was the matriarch to a close, loving family. She loved flower gardening, birdwatching, Mountaineer football, country music, and fiercely debating public affairs with anyone who volunteered. She once ran her own business – a video rental store in Lost Creek. More than anything, she spent her life raising and caring for her family over the generations. Condolences to the Byrd Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m., where a service will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend James R. Malick presiding. Betsy will be laid to rest next to Rodger at West Virginia National Cemetery on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

