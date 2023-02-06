Authorities respond to ‘potential situation’ at Tucker County HS
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities responded to a “potential situation” at Tucker County High School Monday morning.
Details are extremely limited about what authorities responded to, but Tucker County Schools released the following statement on Facebook around 10:15 a.m.:
5 News spoke with the principal who said all students are safe and the building is secured.
Law enforcement has not released specific details at this time.
5 News has a reporter heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.