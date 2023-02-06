Authorities respond to ‘potential situation’ at Tucker County HS

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities responded to a “potential situation” at Tucker County High School Monday morning.

Details are extremely limited about what authorities responded to, but Tucker County Schools released the following statement on Facebook around 10:15 a.m.:

5 News spoke with the principal who said all students are safe and the building is secured.

Law enforcement has not released specific details at this time.

5 News has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.