Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man in shoplifting complaint
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man.
Officer Myers said they want to identify the man pictured because he is connected to a shoplifting complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by phone at 304-848-6108 or by email.
Below is an additional photo of the man BPD is looking to identify.
