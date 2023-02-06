Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man in shoplifting complaint

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man.

Officer Myers said they want to identify the man pictured because he is connected to a shoplifting complaint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by phone at 304-848-6108 or by email.

Below is an additional photo of the man BPD is looking to identify.

