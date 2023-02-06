Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help.

Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.

As the volunteers continued to come in, so did the businesses and community members wanting to help.

The Bodega provided free hot chocolate and coffee and Little Caesars and Peoples Bank handed out pizza and supplies.

“As we were pulling in, we were just commenting on the fact that sometimes we feel like we’re a dot on the map kind of in the middle of nowhere. But when you look around and you’re like ‘Oh no, there’s a lot of really beautiful things that are happening in our small community where people are rallying together.’ And when says help, drones of people are showing up,” says The Bodega owner, Jennifer Wright. “And so, it’s moving, it’s touching. You’re proud to call that home when you see stuff like this.”

Chief Board says that he would like to thank the businesses and community members who donated resources for this search.

He also wanted to thank the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Mountwood Park staff, the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department and Wheeling police for their help.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker County Courthouse
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage
Richard Riggleman
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Avery Childers - RCB Basketball
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Avery Childers - RCB Basketball
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
Morgantown police release body cam footage of forceful arrest
Amsted DEP report