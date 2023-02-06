Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he threatened to kill a woman and fired a gun inside a home.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Sun Valley Rd. in Clarksburg on Saturday after a woman said she heard a gunshot in a bedroom of a house, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they spoke with 63-year-old Richard Riggleman, who was belligerent with and cursed at officers before going back inside the home. Riggleman went back outside about a half hour later and was taken into custody.

The report says officers spoke with the woman who said Riggleman told her during an argument he “was going to ‘kill her’” and fired a gun inside the home.

Riggleman allegedly fired the gun in the bedroom with the door shut down a hallway.

Riggleman has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

