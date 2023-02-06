FBI offers $5K reward in 2011 disappearance case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - The FBI Pittsburgh Division, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police are continuing their search for Maria Miller.

The FBI said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to solving the case.

Authorities said Miller was last seen at the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox, Pennsylvania on Feb. 5, 2011, where she worked. She has not been seen or heard from since.

The FBI Pittsburgh Division said, through investigative efforts, Miller left her job that morning and returned to her home in Towanda, Pennsylvania. She was planning a trip with her husband to visit family in West Virginia.

Miller may have been going to Summersville or Beckley on Feb. 5, 2011 in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

At the time of her disappearance, Miller was 5′1″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She would now be 46 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or send an email.

Below is a photo of Miller’s missing person poster.

FBI's Missing Person poster for Maria Miller (FBI Pittsburgh)

