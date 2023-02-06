Lane of I-79 in Mon County closes for pothole repairs

(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the next week for emergency pothole repairs.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed at mile marker 145 until next Monday, Feb. 13.

Officials said the closure, at Toms Run Bridge, will be at all times through next Monday for emergency pothole repairs.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

