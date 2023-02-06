Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

Yester was convicted in November 2022 in the death of Paul Wesley Matheny.
Yester was convicted in November 2022 in the death of Paul Wesley Matheny.(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison.

Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022.

The discovery was made along Gill Ridge Road on Oct. 28, 2021.

According to the Mason County Prosecutors office, Yester was sentenced to 21-25 years for charges of voluntary manslaughter, being a repeat offender and concealment of a body during a hearing on Feb. 6, 2023. He was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon with a gun, which will run concurrently to the other charges.

According to court documents, members of a tree service noticed a truck parked under a power tower with a burn trail beside it. Upon further investigation, a volunteer firefighter working with the team discovered a man who appeared to be dead in the bed of the truck.

A criminal complaint states most of the man’s head was covered with a black trash bag and multiple bloody fingerprints were located on the tailgate of the truck.

On the driver side of the truck and continuing past the rear of the vehicle was a trail of burnt grass, officials say.

When the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit arrived, they made the determination that the victim was not killed at the location, rather transported to the spot.

The victim was identified by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office as Paul Wesley Matheny, 41, formerly of Leon.

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often.
Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

Latest News

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man in shoplifting complaint
Christopher Baker
National bike gang leader in N. Carolina sentenced to prison
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
Authorities respond to ‘potential situation’ at Tucker County HS