Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

Police say Luis Gonzalez, 47, was shot by police after allegedly threating Emergency Medical...
Police say Luis Gonzalez, 47, was shot by police after allegedly threating Emergency Medical Services with a hand gun.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews Sunday morning.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said medics were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to treat a man who had reportedly suffered a hand injury at a convenience store at the corner 8th Street and 9th Avenue.

Merry said Gonzalez was asked by medics multiple times if wanted treatment and that’s when the situation escalated.

“The guy, (Gonzalez) started coming at him rather quickly and reached down in his pants... And at that time was pulling a gun out,” Merry said.

A Huntington police K-9 unit was able to track Gonzalez to the 900 block of 13th street.

The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly pulled out a gun in front of them.

Merry said situations like these make it difficult to recruit new public safety workers.

“It’s a challenge for us.. it doesn’t make it easier to get people to come into the job.. we’re all struggling to get people to work,” Merry said.

Merry said this situation was unpredictable and credits all responders for handling the situation.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to HPD.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 304-696-4420 or can leave tips anonymously at 304-696-4444.

For previous coverage, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Metal detecting.
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion

Latest News

Authorities respond to ‘potential situation’ at Tucker County HS
Miller was last seen at the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox, Pennsylvania on Feb. 5, 2011.
FBI offers $5K reward for information on woman missing since 2011
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids
WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids