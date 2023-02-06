National bike gang leader in N. Carolina sentenced to prison

Christopher Baker
Christopher Baker(Wake County jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes.

Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts, according to court documents.

Based in Raleigh, the 49-year-old Baker was a leader in the Pagans Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement deems an outlaw gang for using its club for criminal enterprises, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh.

Baker’s conviction was part of an ongoing organized crime and drug enforcement operation that has led to indictments against 20 people, according to a news release Friday from federal prosecutors. They said seven of those have been convicted and sentenced, and nine are awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Baker supplied over 268 kilograms (591 pounds) of methamphetamine in the Raleigh area. The investigation reached into West Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia, from where methamphetamine was distributed in Raleigh through a network of Pagan members who have been indicted, the release said.

The government said Baker also was convicted of possessing a firearm to assist him with drug trafficking crimes.

“Removing this very dangerous person from our streets was an extraordinary step in making our community and state safer,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, whose agency helped lead the investigation, said in the release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
It was a buzzer-beater shot that doesn’t happen often.
Belington Middle School basketball player makes a shot of a lifetime

Latest News

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
Authorities respond to ‘potential situation’ at Tucker County HS
Richard Riggleman
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County closes for pothole repairs