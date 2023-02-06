Shortage of referees causing games to be canceled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A referee shortage in our area is causing games to be canceled.

The State of West Virginia is dealing with a referee shortage in all sports at all ages from youth to high school.

Daron Washington teaches referring for basketball at the Bridge Sports Complex. He says there are many reasons for the referee shortage.

“The biggest shortage we have, and the reason for the shortage, is a little bit of the fans, the time commitment, and health involved in it. You have to stay healthy.”

Washington says baseball has seen the worst of the shortage because of the length of games and the weather.

To become a referee, it takes about 8 weeks of classes. You start out at the middle school and JV level and work your way up. To help the referee shortage, the WVSSAC has dropped the age of becoming a referee to 16 years of age.

“We are getting lucky that the WVSSAC is allowing younger officials. At 16 years old, you can take the class. You can officiate our Jerry West League. That helps out. If half of those guys come up and actually go when their 18 and start referring regularly, then we go back on the rise.”

Washington says knowing the sport helps along with being confident. In the referee class Washington teaches, the average age is about 24, and the hope is to get more young people to join in.

He says at the varsity level, referees can make around $100 a game and can expect to ref 3 to 5 games a week.

