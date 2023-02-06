Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker County Courthouse
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway
Barbour County Sheriff's Department
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

Latest News

Officer uses appropriate force in Morgantown bar arrest, department says
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
Shortage of referees causing games to be canceled