Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!

The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception, as a high-pressure system in Canada brings cool, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light northwest winds. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-40s, within range for February. Then overnight, more clouds will build in and lead to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-20s. Then tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy, but with increased southwesterly winds of 5-15 mph, temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-50s, well above average for early February. During the late afternoon to mid-evening hours, a cold front will push in and bring scattered rain showers into our region. Not much rain is expected (less than 0.1″ in the lowlands and 0.2″ in the highlands), but isolated shower chances will likely stick around until the overnight hours. Then on Wednesday, a weak high-pressure system will dry out our region, allowing for sunshine and highs in the 50s, but a cold front will lift in and bring rain showers to West Virginia on Thursday morning, before our region dries out in the afternoon. So you may want an umbrella for the morning commute. The nice weather lasts until Friday evening, when another low-pressure system brings scattered rain showers into West Virginia. Then on Saturday morning, much cooler air, with temperatures close to freezing, will flow in from out west, turning any leftover moisture into snow showers that stick around until the evening hours. As of this morning, models suggest that most of the snow accumulation will be in the highlands, but we can’t rule out some snow accumulation in the lowlands. Fortunately, by Sunday, warmer, sunnier conditions will settle back into our region. In short, today will be mild and clear, and most of this week will bring warmer temperatures and precipitation chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with a few rain showers during the evening hours. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 61.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.