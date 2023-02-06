WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Clay)
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Chief Logan Pond
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- Dunloup Creek
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls
- Evitts Run
- Fitzpatrick Lake
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
- Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
- Hopkins Fork
- Horse Creek Lake
- Howards Creek
- Hurricane Reservoir
- Indian Creek
- Indian Rocks Lake
- Jimmy Lewis Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little Beaver Lake
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- Moores Run
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork South Branch
- North Fork South Branch (C&R)
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Pipestem Lake
- Red Creek
- Rich Creek
- Right Fork of Buckhannon River
- Rockhouse Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg)
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Spruce Laurel Fork
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tuckahoe Lake
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Wallback Lake
- Warden Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Wheeling Creek
- Whiteday Creek
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
