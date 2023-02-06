WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Clay)

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Chief Logan Pond

Dry Fork (Randolph)

Dunloup Creek

East Fork Greenbrier River

Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls

Evitts Run

Fitzpatrick Lake

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Durbin section)

Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)

Hopkins Fork

Horse Creek Lake

Howards Creek

Hurricane Reservoir

Indian Creek

Indian Rocks Lake

Jimmy Lewis Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Lake

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little Beaver Lake

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek Reservoir

Moores Run

North Fork Lunice

North Fork South Branch

North Fork South Branch (C&R)

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Pipestem Lake

Red Creek

Rich Creek

Right Fork of Buckhannon River

Rockhouse Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg)

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Spruce Laurel Fork

Teter Creek Lake

Tuckahoe Lake

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Wallback Lake

Warden Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

