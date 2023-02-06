WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:

  • Brandywine Lake
  • Brushy Fork Lake
  • Buckhannon River
  • Buffalo Creek (Clay)
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Chief Logan Pond
  • Dry Fork (Randolph)
  • Dunloup Creek
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls
  • Evitts Run
  • Fitzpatrick Lake
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glady Fork
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
  • Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
  • Hopkins Fork
  • Horse Creek Lake
  • Howards Creek
  • Hurricane Reservoir
  • Indian Creek
  • Indian Rocks Lake
  • Jimmy Lewis Lake
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork Lake
  • Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
  • Little Beaver Lake
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek Reservoir
  • Moores Run
  • North Fork Lunice
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North Fork South Branch (C&R)
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paw Paw Creek
  • Pipestem Lake
  • Red Creek
  • Rich Creek
  • Right Fork of Buckhannon River
  • Rockhouse Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg)
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Spruce Laurel Fork
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Tuckahoe Lake
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Wallback Lake
  • Warden Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Whiteday Creek

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

