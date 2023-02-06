WVU Pediatric Dentistry offers free screening for kids

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids got their teeth cleaned for free on Friday at WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic in Morgantown.

WVU Dental Care celebrated “National Children’s Dental Health Month” by offering oral exams, cleanings, fluoride and radiographs.

Each patient got roughly $100 worth of free treatments.

It’s a day the hygienists said they look forward to all year.

WVU Dental said they see more and more pediatric patients who need emergency care and the events like this help decrease the dental burden in our children.

