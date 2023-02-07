3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay

WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles.

Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

The crash has shut down the left lane, creating a backup that is over three miles long, officials said.

The photo above shows the traffic delay as of 5:25 p.m.

Officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

