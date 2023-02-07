Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is offering free tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members.

The service is being offered in partnership with the Community Development Center.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program uses AB students from the College of Business to provide free, basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

“VITA is a program that community members in Barbour County can use to get their taxes done for free,” said Dr. Neeley Satzer, Dean of the College of Business. “This year, Alderson Broaddus University is partnering with the United Way of Tygart Valley for the VITA program and run by a site coordinator who is an AB student. VITA gives students invaluable experience preparing tax returns. It allows them to give back to the community while learning a lifelong skill.”

To qualify for this program, individuals must meet at least one of the following requirements:

People who generally make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

Designed to serve working adults, student teams will meet with community clients Monday through Thursday from 3 PM to 8 PM.

An appointment is required, and meetings will be held at AB’s Community Development Center at 80 North Main Street in Philippi.

Reservations can be made by calling 304-366-4550.

