Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Avery Childers - RCB Basketball

Childers reached the 1000 point milestone after a shoulder injury wiped out her sophomore season
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Avery Childers. She recently surpassed 1000 career points and did so after an injury to her shoulder ended her sophomore season. Full story above.

