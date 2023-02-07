Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded two three-year accreditations by the American College of Radiology.

The goal seal accreditations are in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

They represent the highest level of image quality and patient safety.

“Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer, said. “As a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, we want to ensure that we are providing the same standard of care here in Fairmont that you would receive if you travel to any other WVU Medicine facility.”

The gold seal accreditations represent the highest level of image quality and patient safety.

It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed.

The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“It is a point of pride for us to be able to bring such high-quality care to Marion County,” Drew Rager, WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute MRI manager, said. “We’re committed to our community and ensuring it has access to the healthcare resources it needs.”

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiological care.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.