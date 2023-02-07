FBI provides tips to avoid romance scams

(Storyblocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - The FBI is providing several tips to prevent romance scams.

While Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it can be exciting, it can also lead to heartbreak, embarrassment, and financial loss.

Well-rehearsed criminals search dating sites, apps, chat rooms, and other social media networking sites attempting to build “relationships” for the sole purpose of getting your money or your personally identifiable information, according to the FBI.

Romance scammers often create fake profiles on dating sites and apps or contact their targets through popular social media sites.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, romance scams, also called confidence fraud, affected 103 victims in West Virginia in 2022 with losses totaling $3.4 million.

Nationwide, the FBI says roughly 19,000 victims reported a loss of more than $700 million last year.

The FBI says to consider the following tips if you develop a romantic relationship with someone you meet online:

  • Only use reputable, nationally-recognized dating websites; however, be aware that scammers may be using them too.
  • Research photos and profiles in other online search tools and ask questions.
  • Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.
  • Do not allow attempts to isolate you from family and friends.
  • Do not blindly believe the stories of severe life circumstances, tragedies, family deaths, injuries, or other hardships geared at keeping your interest and concern.
  • If you are planning to meet someone in person you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.
  • If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand (http://travel.state.gov/), provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.

Victims may be hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame, or humiliation. The FBI says it’s important to remember that romance scams can happen to anyone at any time.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker County Courthouse
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage
Richard Riggleman
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
FBI offers $5K reward in 2011 disappearance case