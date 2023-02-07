Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers.

The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market, a valuable educational resource right here in our area,” says president of Highmark West Virginia, Jim Fawcett. “These pods will be beneficial for moms who visit the facility, ultimately helping the whole family enjoy their museum experience to the fullest.”

These funds will be used for two lactation pods for nursing mothers. The museum’s executive director, Wendy Shriver says that these pods are the first in the Mid-Ohio Valley and will be a valuable asset for Discovery World.

“We are honored that Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health supported our grant to provide this much needed amenity to our visitors at Discovery World on Market,” says Shriver. “Their commitment to supporting mothers and their children in our community is appreciated.”

