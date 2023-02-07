Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market

WTAP News @ 6 - Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers.

The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market, a valuable educational resource right here in our area,” says president of Highmark West Virginia, Jim Fawcett. “These pods will be beneficial for moms who visit the facility, ultimately helping the whole family enjoy their museum experience to the fullest.”

These funds will be used for two lactation pods for nursing mothers. The museum’s executive director, Wendy Shriver says that these pods are the first in the Mid-Ohio Valley and will be a valuable asset for Discovery World.

“We are honored that Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health supported our grant to provide this much needed amenity to our visitors at Discovery World on Market,” says Shriver. “Their commitment to supporting mothers and their children in our community is appreciated.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker County Courthouse
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage
Richard Riggleman
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects

Latest News

FBI provides tips to avoid romance scams
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
FBI offers $5K reward in 2011 disappearance case