Jane Rush, formerly of Fairview, died peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home in Monongah, where she had resided for the past four years. Mary Jane Rush was born January 21, 1936, at Fairview, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Juanita (Ice) Rush. Jane was a 1953 graduate of Fairview High School and had worked in various businesses in Fairview, including the Hanes Variety Store and Norma Jean’s Dress Shop. In retirement, she worked as a senior aide at Fairview Middle School and the Fairview Library.

Jane was a member of the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, the Fairview Fire Department Auxiliary, and T.O.P.S. Jane’s life was about faith, family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and needlework.

Jane is survived by cousins and their families: Paula Lee Harr, of Lynchburg, VA; Jim Williams, of Marietta, OH; Joyce Williams Berga, of Belmont, WV; and Rebecca Williams Strahler, of Marietta, OH. She is also survived by many local friends, particularly Francie Johnson and the congregation of the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sibling, Gene Clelland Rush, and cousins Flora Jean Parker Williams and Karen Williams Taylor.

Jane’s family want to thank the staff at St. Barbara’s in Monongah for their kind and compassionate care over the past four years, along with Jane’s Fairview friends for their visits, calls, and cards. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Fairview Fire Department Auxiliary, the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 9, at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, and for one hour prior to the service, which will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 10, at the church with Evangelist Robert Leedy officiating. Jane will be interred next to her parents at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Fairmont, at the convenience of the family. Domico Funeral Home is assisting Jane’s family with arrangements and will accept online condolences at domicofhinc@aol.com.

