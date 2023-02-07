No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive.

The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff arrived on the scene, the car was fully involved. He said the blaze started and was in the motor compartment.

“The vehicle was destroyed as a result of the fire,” said Hart, who said the incident took place near the Interstate 79 exit ramp northbound. “It was totaled.”

During and shortly after the fire, the Bridgeport Fire Department handled traffic control on the scene.

“We had to limit traffic to one lane,” said Hart. “There were no traffic hazards as a result and there were also no traffic backups, which helped in the process.”

Hart said the only person in the vehicle was able to get out uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker County Courthouse
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage
Richard Riggleman
Clarksburg man threatens to kill woman, fires gun in home, police say
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
Fairmont Medical Center earns two accreditations
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
FBI offers $5K reward in 2011 disappearance case
Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services