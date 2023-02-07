No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive.

The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff arrived on the scene, the car was fully involved. He said the blaze started and was in the motor compartment.

“The vehicle was destroyed as a result of the fire,” said Hart, who said the incident took place near the Interstate 79 exit ramp northbound. “It was totaled.”

During and shortly after the fire, the Bridgeport Fire Department handled traffic control on the scene.

“We had to limit traffic to one lane,” said Hart. “There were no traffic hazards as a result and there were also no traffic backups, which helped in the process.”

Hart said the only person in the vehicle was able to get out uninjured.

