Rain this evening, warm temperatures this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring almost springlike temperatures and rain chances into West Virginia. The trend of warm temperatures will also stick around for most of this week, but as for how long that will exactly last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system north of North-Central WV, plus an upper-level ridge, will lift warm air from the south into our region. So this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-15 mph. Because of those southerly winds, temperatures will reach the upper-50s, well above average for February. Then around 4 PM, a frontal boundary will move in and push a line of rain showers into West Virginia. Not much rain is expected from these showers as they push in, with about 0.2″ of rain at most, but a few will likely stick around in our region until midnight, when they push southeast. Thereafter, expect cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the low-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a few clouds may break up, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and peeks of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Then on Thursday morning, a cold front will push into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers in the process. The showers will last into the early-afternoon hours before pushing east, so you may want an umbrella in the morning. On the bright side, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 60s. Thereafter, our region will stay warm and dry until Friday night into Saturday, when another low-pressure system lifts in and pushes colder air and snow showers into our region. These snow showers will stick around until the mid-evening hours, with most of the snow accumulation in the mountains, although some accumulation may take place in the lowlands. This may impact any plans you have on Saturday, especially if you’re heading to the mountains. However, models are uncertain this far out, so we can’t give snow totals this far out yet. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will push in on Sunday, keeping temperatures mild and skies partly clear for early next week. In short, most of this week will be warm, with some rain chances, and it’s not until the weekend that colder temperatures and snow showers return.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with light rain showers during the evening hours. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: Light rain showers until around midnight. Thereafter, expect cloudy skies, with only an isolated shower. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 55.

Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy skies in the afternoon. Southerly winds of 15-25 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. High: 66.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.