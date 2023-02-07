Warm temperatures and bouts of rain showers through Friday

Temperatures fall for the beginning of the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers descend from north to south tonight, tapering off in the early morning tomorrow. Rain returns late tomorrow night and lasts through Thursday in conjunction with strengthening southerly winds pulling up more warm air into the area. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

