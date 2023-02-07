WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive benefits Kelly Miller Community Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Daybreak crew is inviting you to participate in WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive on Valentine’s Day to benefit the Kelly Miller Community Center.

People can drop off non-perishable food items to our 5 News studios in Bridgeport from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

We will be in the parking lot to collect your donation. You don’t even have to get out of your car!

The Kelly Community Center in Clarksburg will be the recipient of the food donations collected by the food drive.

This will help them provide food to families throughout the local area who are in need.

Items needed for the food drive include anything that is non-perishable, such as canned foods.

The Kelly Miller Community Center cannot accept food that is homemade, home-canned, previously opened or unlabeled. Products MUST be in their original packaging.

Personal items are also needed. Donations for shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste and toilet paper are also being accepted.

Show Your Heart and donate! We’ll see you on Valentine’s Day!

