VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio.

The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.

The Ohio National Guard contacted WVNG to help with a 150-car derailment containing approximately 10 “hazmat cars,” including five cars identified as carrying the chemical vinyl chloride, a volatile suspected carcinogen.

Within an hour, the 35th was placed on alert and preparing to deploy seven personnel and equipment to assist, including a nuclear medical science officer to help process water samples to make sure chemicals were not leaching into local water supplies, a plume model specialist to assist forecasting of potential hazardous material airborne plumes, three survey specialists to assist with collecting air and water samples, and two members of the unit leadership team to liaise with on-scene counterparts and emergency management officials.

“Our personnel are currently on the ground assisting a combined local, state, and federal response to this dangerous and life-threatening incident,” Lt. Col. Jerry Floyd, 35th CST commander, said. “Our team members are highly trained for these exact type situations, and we are proud to provide assistance to our neighbors in Ohio. The Ohio 52nd CST was the very first team on the ground in 2016 to assist West Virginia during the 2014 Elk River MCHM spill. It’s our honor to return the favor and provide support for and with them.”

The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties and is tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear or Explosive incident sites.

The 35th CST is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for rapid deployments and utilizes specialized equipment and training to help identify unknown substances, assess current and projected consequences, advise on proper response measures, and assist with appropriate requests for additional state and federal response.

“The motto of the National Guard is, ‘Always Ready, Always There’, and this incident is a prime example of the realization of that motto,” WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane said. “The rapid deployment of critical assets during this time-sensitive endeavor will undoubtedly help to stabilize a potentially life-threatening situation and help on-scene first responders and personnel save lives, property, and critical infrastructure from further damage and threat.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.