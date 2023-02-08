2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving,...
Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (Gray News) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

A neighbor said he and parents at the scene tried to rescue children who were pinned under the bus and subdued the driver, the CBC reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, “My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
West Virginia WIC
Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing