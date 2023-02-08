Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls, 67, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad. Surviving are one son, Wesley R. Walls and his wife Christy of Clarksburg; one daughter, Marie E. Walls of Bridgeport; six grandchildren, Sheena, Destiny, Sierra, Launa, Jackson and Jane; one great grandchild, Kyren; three sisters, Winnie Holland of Clarksburg, Kay Morris and her husband Paul of Clarksburg and Miriam Bland of Bridgeport; one brother, Russell Conrad and his husband Jim King of Romney; one brother-in-law, Randy Queen; one sister-in-law, Janet Conrad; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lee Heatherly and Karole Queen; two brothers, Mark and Richard Conrad; and three brothers-in-law, Jack Holland, Mike Heatherly and Frank Bland. Ms. Walls was a 1973 graduate of Washington Irving High School and was a server at the American Legion Post #68 for 18 years. She was also a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Adrainne was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Ms. Walls will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Linda Muhly officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

