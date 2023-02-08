Beckley man faces 15 years for pleading guilty to first-degree murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Robert McClung of Beckley is facing 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday, February 7, only 20 days before his set trial date. This follows his decision to reject a similar plea deal last month.

McClung entered the plea before Judge Andrew Dimlich of Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday. This is in connection to the disappearance and death of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins.

Adkins was reported missing by her family on August 18, 2021. Her body was found in the woods near New River Drive in Beckley weeks later on September 8, 2021.

McClung’s sentencing is scheduled for the morning of March 9, 2023.

