Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the official beginning of the process of finding a new location for the City of Bridgeport’s Police Department is in the works.

Earlier this month, the city posted a legal advertisement requesting qualifications for an architectural or engineering firm.

The request is to be a performance criteria deliverer. Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang said this will get things going beyond discussion and studies.

“Hiring an architect or an engineer is one of the very first steps,” said Lang. “It is not 100 percent as finalizing a location or a renovation, but the police portion of city hall has been out of room for several years so it’s likely the direction is a new location. You look at the interior and see how cramped it is and then you have issues regarding evidence storage, places to hold interviews, and things of that nature. It is outdated, and whatever we come up with needs to be done right.”

That is the reason for the performance criteria deliver. In layman’s terms, the firm hired will create all the criteria needed for the department to work the most efficiently. They will also work on sites, site layouts and, according to City Engineer Beth Fox, will put the bid package together and handle the legal advertising for that when the time arrives.

“The A/E that is chosen will be working on behalf of the owner, which is the city, to identify all of the important things, the critical things needed for a specialized project such as a police department,” said Fox. “We’ve come up with a cumulative list of the needs and requirements.”

Fox said the hope is once all the firms have responded to the request for qualifications that four groups will be interviewed. From there, the firm will be chosen to represent the city’s interests in what will be a design-build project.

“The firm will work on it day to day from the inception, design, construction all the way to closing the project out,” said Fox, who like Lang, said she anticipates there will be a need for a new location.

Many may believe the site of the former Towne House East Motel will be the location utilized. The same site was considered as a possible home for a new fire department, but studies showed it would be best to renovate the existing station on Main Street. Whether that site, which the city owns, will be used is unknown.

“It will be a site that is considered,” said Lang. “The firm chosen will also look at other sites, and look for other sites, as well.”

Lang said funding has been put back, including ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars, to help fund the building.

The city is holding a mandatory pre-bid meeting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. Those wishing to submit their expressions of interest to do the job must do so by 4 p.m. on March 6 to the City of Bridgeport’s engineering department.

