Cabell County Schools says emergency locks add extra safety

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools will soon have an extra layer of safety in their classrooms.

The Board of Education approved the purchase of 1,200 Nightlock security devices. The cost totals $140,000 and will provide a lock for every classroom in the county.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper said the locks are external and go in the ground to prevent potential intruders from entering the classroom.

“Once we get them all installed, it will give us an increased sense of security. And safety to be able to keep the good in and the bad out,” Cooper said.

Amy Maynard, the principal at Meadows Elementary, said her school has gone on lockdown multiple times this year, so she says the locks are a welcome feature.

“It just shows the dedication Cabell County Schools has towards safety, and that makes my job a whole lot easier,” Maynard said.

Cabell County Schools says the locks are expected to be installed by the end of May.

For previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.