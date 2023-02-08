Clarksburg bakery announces closure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A bakery in Clarksburg has announced its closure.

Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg said in a Facebook post the bakery is closing “due to several matters regarding [their] space.”

The bakery went on to thank all of their local supporters and said they will miss all of their customers.

The post further said the bakery will not be taking any orders at this time.

The owners also reached out to all of their customers regarding future orders and events.

Teddy Bee’s Bakery opened their location in Clarksburg last June after relocating from Salem.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety.

