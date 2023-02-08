Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree.

Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they followed Bunnell onto Big Elk Rd. and tried to perform a traffic stop. Bunnell then drove at a high rate of speed onto Trouser Leg Rd. and crashed into a tree.

Court documents say Bunnell then fled the scene on foot. Troopers spoke with an injured passenger who allegedly said he did not know Bunnell.

Troopers said the car was later discovered to be stolen and valued at about $30,000.

Bunnell has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle causing bodily injury, receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.