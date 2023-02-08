Crews respond to hotel fire in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2/8/23 at 2:55 p.m.)

A 5 News reporter on the scene said authorities have shut down E. Grafton Rd. as crews continue to battle the fire.

Traffic in the area is asked to use Stoney Rd. to access E. Grafton Rd., according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

Numerous emergency crews were dispatched to a hotel fire in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd. in Fairmont around 1:30 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, officials said.

Multiple fire departments from Marion County and surrounding areas have been dispatched to the fire.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

